Camila Coelho Jayla Pareo Skirt in Yellow,Orange. - size M (also in S, XL, XXS) Camila Coelho Jayla Pareo Skirt in Yellow,Orange. - size M (also in S, XL, XXS) 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Wrap tie closure. Semi-sheer georgette fabric. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 34.5 in length. COEL-WQ54. CCQ85 S21.