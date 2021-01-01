Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Day of the week display centered on the 12 o'clock position. Calibre H-40 automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Push / pull crown. Transparent case back. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 11.52 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hamilton Jazzmaster Automatic Day Date Mens Watch H32505141.