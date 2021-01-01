Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Day of the week display at the 12 o'clock position. Calibre H-40 automatic movement with a 80-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 20 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hamilton Jazzmaster Black Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch H32505131. This Hamilton watch from Jazzmaster series features a precise automatic movement encased in stainless steel case 40 mm diameter 9 mm thickness with scratch resistant sapphire crystal. In addional this Hamilton watch features black dial, fixed stainless steel bezel, pull / push crown. This watch rests comfortably on your wrist with its stainless steel bracelet secured by fold over with safety release clasp. Hamilton Jazzmaster Black Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch H32505131.