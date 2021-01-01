Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black (skeletal cut-out) dial with silver-tone dauphine-style hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. ETA caliber 2824-2 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart Automatic Mens Watch H32565735.