Vibrant sleeveless dress boasts a painted floral print adorned with sweet ruffle trim at collar and armholes, finished in a tired skirt. Jewel neck Sleeveless Back-zip closure 100% polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 37" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Lilly Pulitzer > Lilly Pulitzer > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lilly Pulitzer. Color: Resort White Dont Be Jelly. Size: Small.