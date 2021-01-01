Brentwood Appliances Jb-195 Blend-to-go Personal Blender

Make personal-sized smoothies you can take on the go! The Brentwood Blend-to-Go Personal Blender allows you to use a single BPA-free bottle to blend drs and smoothies and carry them wherever you need to go. The bottle comes with a handy to-go lid that secures any liquid you need to carry with you and the ful, 300 watt blender with stainless steel blades ensures that your dr is fully liquified and blended well. Use this handy, compact appliance to create healthy, easy drs that you can take with you when you leave the house!