Je Ne Regrette Rien France French Saying Words French Quote Premium T-Shirt

I do not regret anything : . This cute french sentence, phrase print is perfect for any French speaker, French Teacher or student, any adult, little kids, youth, teens or toddler who enjoy french culture, Food, cooking, French writing and language This novelty graphic design coming from France, is the perfect gift for any men, women, girls or boys in love with French language, France or Paris. This is a Perfect french themed outfit for your vacation abroad This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.