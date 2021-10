Marlo Laz Je Porte Bonheur Iris Ring in Yellow Gold/Green, Size 7: Made to order. Ready to ship in 3-4 weeks. This “Je Porte Bonheur” engraved ring—French for “I bring happiness”—is a lucky talisman exquisitely crafted in 14-karat yellow gold. The ornate evil eye is rendered in a beautiful Brazilian jade stone with teeny pavé diamonds dotting the core.14kt yellow gold, white diamonds, brazilian jade, green tourmaline Length: 1" Made in USA.