Capri Blue Blue Jean Diffuser, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A flame-free diffuser that infuses a room with citrus and white musk notes.Fragrance Family: FloralScent Type: Warm FloralKey Notes: Citrus, White Musk, PatchouliWhat it does: A room that smells of fresh linen is both comforting and adds an air of nostalgia, and this is what you get with the Blue Jean Reed Diffuser. This fragrance diffuser is flame freeâmaking for nonstop and hassle-free fragrance in your favorite living spaces. The reed diffuser bottle is elegant and simple, making it ideal for a modern decorative touch.--Size:8 oz/ 236 mL-