Jeeback G2-1TENS Pulse Neck Massager Electric Massager 3 Head L Shape Wear Far Infrared Heating Neck Electric Massager YOUPIN

Description: Jeeback G2-1 TENS Pulse Neck Massager Electric Massager 3 Head L Shape Wear Far Infrared Heating Neck Massager - TENS Pulse MassageUsing the TENS low-frequency pulse principle to simulate three major massage techniques, kneading, scraping, acupuncture and automatic circulation mode. 3 large massage techniques combined with 15 levels of strength to meet the needs of a variety of neck care - L-Shaped Balance WearThe L-shaped front-end drooping neck fits closer together, moving the core parts of the product to the front end, and the center of gravity moves forward without pressing the neck pulsation, which not only prevents the equipment from slipping, but also ensures that the massage piece and the neck fit closer together.