RumbleRoller Jeff Alexander's SMR Tips for Rumble Roller and RR Beastie DVD

Improve your personal mobility and overall performance with Jeff Alexander’s RumbleRoller® SMR Tips for RumbleRoller® and RR Beastie® DVD. This easy-to-follow, two-disc combo features 10-minute educational segments that demonstrate how to use the RumbleRoller® and Beastie® series effectively. Follow along with Alexander and put his Self-Myofascial Release tips to practice on areas such as your calves, neck and shoulders. FEATURES: Two-disc instructional video combo on how to use RumbleRoller® products Specifically demonstrates how to use RumbleRoller® and RumbleRoller Beastie® Instructed by Jeff Alexander, a world leading expert on Self-Myofascial Release Features the Alexander Method of SMR™ to relieve muscular knots Must-have tool to improve overall mobility and performance Great for neck, forearms, shoulders or calves Includes Blu-Ray™ and DVD Product Dimensions: 7.5” L x 5.5” W x 0.5” H Model: BD