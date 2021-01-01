The Native Shoes Jefferson Marbled is shock absorbent, odor resistant and hand-washable. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express. Slip on design in a round toe silhouette. Injection molded EVA construction. Marbled rubber rand and toe. Branding on back heel. EVA upper, lining and sole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 6.5 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9, Women's 11, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.