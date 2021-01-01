Jefferson Parish Strong LA Community Strength & Support Tote Bag

Jefferson Parish Strong, love & community support. For Jefferson Parish Louisiana resident, police, nurses, doctors, healthcare workers, firefighter, volunteer, etc. Perfect for first responder, firefighter, police, medical workers, and other emergency servicesand other emergency services. Community pride and strength, Jefferson Parish Strong. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.