The Moosejaw Jelly Donut Ball Cap is a sweet snapback with a curved brim. Keep the sun out of your face, rep your love for the mountains, and look good while doing it. Features of the Moosejaw Jelly Donut Ball Cap Ball Cap-style hat with a mid-crown and 6 panel design Adjustable snapback makes adjusting for the ideal Fit quick and easy The bill is moldable, allowing you to customize your own comfort level and look Fabric Details: 100% Cotton