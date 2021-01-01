Jen's Pirate Booty Nirvana Lounge Pants in Cream. - size S (also in L) Jen's Pirate Booty Nirvana Lounge Pants in Cream. - size S (also in L) 50% cotton 40% poly 10% metallic fibers. Item not sold as a set. Dry clean recommended. Elastic waistband. Lightweight knit fabric. Metallic threading effect throughout. 20 at the knee breaks to 24 at the leg opening. Imported. JENS-WP22. JF20-01R. Jens Pirate Booty embodies the true meaning of gypsies, free-spirited individuals with nomadic or unconventional lifestyles. Founder Jen Rossi, buyer for the popular Southern California boutique Planet Blue, has traveled the world gathering bits and pieces of different cultures, weaving them into her very own personal style: part gypsy, part boho, part pirate. The result? Carefree pieces that are as spontaneous and fun as the lives we lead.