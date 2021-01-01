Stay dry while being weighed down when you're wearing the Caterpillar Jennifer H2O Jacket. This breathable style is both water-resistant and wind-resistant. 4-way stretch fabric that will keep you comfy in the elements. Features an extended, adjustable hood and lycra lining with thumb sleeves at the sleeve cuffs. Front angled, zipper hand pockets. Brand wordmark embroidered at left chest. Reflective stripes on lower back for visibility. Snaps at back sides offer an adjustable fit. 65% cotton, 33% polyester, 2% elastane twill. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.