LEM Jerky Rack, chrome

The perfect solution for making the most jerky possible, the LEM Jerky Rack holds up to one pound of ground meat jerky strips. This rack has 1.5 square feet of additional space, allowing you to create large quantities of your favorite jerky. With the rack feet, it stacks neatly with other racks, reducing storage space when not in use. Hand wash and dry. FEATURES: Chrome jerky rack 1.5 sq. ft. of jerky space Holds up to 1 lb. of ground meat jerky strips Rack features 0.5” square holes Safe up to 10000° F Hand wash Dimensions: 18” x 13” x 1.25” Style: 408Y