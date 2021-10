Drawing on notes of gin with a splash of lemon, an initial burst of citrus and green notes have been blended with the theme of vetiver. Top Notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Green Vetiver, Violet Heart Notes: Coriander, Vetiver, Armoise, Juniper Berry Base Notes: Amber, Cedar wood, Musk, Vetiver Edward Bodenham was reminded of his childhood when a delivery of fragrance was dropped and spilt outside the Floris doorway, and for days the street outside was filled with the scent of perfume essence.