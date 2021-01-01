Bottega Veneta Jersey Halter Gown

ONLY AT SAKS. Streamlined in cut, this sleek jersey piece sheaths the figure and turns to reveal a knotted T-back that gives a sultry feel. Halterneck Sleeveless Back knotted T-straps Viscose/polyamide/polyurethane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 60" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With the appointment of Creative Director Daniel Lee in 2018, the label known for fine Italian craftsmanship quickly catapulted into cult-level status. Lee's reinterpretation of the house's storied intrecciato pattern in shoes and handbags, alongside his minimalist direction for ready-to-wear, have made the label an editor and It-girl favorite. Advanced European - Advanced European Collec > Bottega Veneta > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Bottega Veneta. Color: Orange. Size: 2.