Jersey Swim Shorts

Appear sleeker and slimmer in seconds with fashion-forward Magicsuit swimwear! , Style Number: 6006070 Get comfortable coverage in these slimming swim shorts, Slims and smoothes tummy and hips with firm control, Pair with your your favorite swim top!, 10" long; measurement taken from size 10, Stretch microfiber with fully-lined built-in brief Average Figure,Full Figure,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,NotMaternity,Boy Leg,CombinedBriefsAll,Full Brief,Shorts,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Swimwear