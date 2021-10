From the Turning to Nature collection. With its Filo di Scozia yarn knitted in Italy, this mercerized cotton jersey T-shirt doubles as a casual and dressy layering staple. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover style 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim fit About 27" from shoulder to hem. Men Luxury Coll - Eton > Eton > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Eton. Color: Black. Size: Medium.