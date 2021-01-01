Jerzees Colors Mens Water Resistant & Windproof Softshell Jacket (Azur Blue) - XS - Also in: S, L, XL, M, XXL

This is the softshell jacket that has set the standard in the market - highly water resistant and windproof, versatile and good looking - it performs at every level. - 3 - layer softshell fabric with breathable membrane and bonded microfleece lining, water resistant to 5000mm. - Side pockets and chest pocket with inner lining, reversed zips and cord pulls. - Full zip with inner storm flap and zip neck protector at collar. - Bungee cord in hem. - Adjustable cuffs. - Drop tail. - Fully launderable: 40ºC wash and low temperature tumble dry (do not use fabric softeners). - Large left chest pocket for easy decoration access. - 3XL & 4XL available in Black, French Navy and Titanium only. - Weight: 340g/m². - Fabric: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane 3 layer softshell. - XS (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - S (36-38: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (46-48: To Fit (ins)). - 4XL (48-50: To Fit (ins)). - JERZEES COLORS - a selection of favorite, high quality, Jerzees promotional items. - Gender: Men