Behold the new must-haveâ the Tory Burch Jessa 45 mm Lug Sole Bootie. Made of patent leather with exaggerated chain-link hardware, it's finished with a sporty lug sole. Style delivered with every step. This ankle height Chelsea boot features side goring panels and a rear-pull tab. Classic round toe. Breathable leather lining. Lightly padded footbed. Lugged man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 1 lb Shaft: 4 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.