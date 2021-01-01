RtA Jesse Tee in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) RtA Jesse Tee in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Hand wash. Pleated hem. Banded cuffs. Jersey fabric. Item not sold as set. RTAR-WS114. WS21-A094-7207BLACK. RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimkoh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.