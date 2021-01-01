Free People Jessi Plaid Top in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Free People Jessi Plaid Top in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Cotton blend. Imported. Partial front button closure. Ruched detail. Balloon sleeves. Elastic cuffs. FREE-WS3390. OB1355779. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.