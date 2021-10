Embrace the warm, summer temps in the KAANAS Jessie James Decker x KAANAS Key Largo Slip-On Sandal for a classic pairing to your ensemble. Slip on style. Braided raffia on strap. Synthetic upper. Leather lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.