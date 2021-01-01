Set off in luxury with the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Charm Large Trifold Wallet featuring an external zip pocket, brand logo emblem and logo embossed body. Leather crafted wallet with a fabric lining. Fold-over design with a snap button closure. Four internal slip pockets with a handy internal ID window. Seventeen credit card slots. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 in Depth: 1 in Height: 4 1 2 in Weight: 5.9 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.