Stretch wool ensures an adaptable fit in modern trousers cast in a clean flat-front style. 15" leg opening; 10 1/2" front rise; 15 1/2" back rise (size 32) Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure Slant pockets; back button-closure welt pockets Unhemmed. Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Unlined 97% wool, 3% Lycra(R) spandex Dry clean Imported