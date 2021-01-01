Florsheim Jetson Moc Toe Penny Loafer Black Smooth 11.5 M (D)

Give your business wardrobe an elevated boost with the sophisticated Florsheim® Jetson Moc Toe Penny Loafer. Smooth leather upper. Easy slip-on construction. Breathable leather lining. Leather-lined OrthoLite® footbed offers exceptional all-day comfort. Stacked heel. Flexible and durable leather outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.