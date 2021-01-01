PAIGE Jett Utility Jumpsuit in Black. - size 00 (also in 8, 12) PAIGE Jett Utility Jumpsuit in Black. - size 00 (also in 8, 12) 98% cotton 2% elastane. Front zipper closure. Detachable waist tie. Side seam and back slip pockets. Breast pocket accents. Buttoned cuffs. Made in Turkey. PAIG-WC16. 6106I06-2623. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paige combines Southern California casual with pure sophistication. As a top fit model for denims heavy hitters Paige acquired cunning knowledge of fashion and an acute attention to detail. Paige launched her name-sake line to offer cutting edge design and trend setting styles.