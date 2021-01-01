JG8300-23 Men's Watch Chronograph Black Dial Black Silicone Strap

Jorg Gray Quartz Movement White Dial Men's Watches JG830011. 47 mm stainless steel round case with white dial and sapphire crystal. Luminescent hands and markers. Minute marker around the rim, date window adjacent to the 3 o'clock position and logo beneath the 12 o'clock position. It comprises Arabic numeral and index markers in addition to the hour, minute and second clock hands. 13 mm case with screw down crown and 22 mm wide black strap including a buckle clasp. Quartz movement and water resistance up to 100 meters. This watch has a unique style to complement any outfit. Style: Casual watches.