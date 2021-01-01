Take on all your errands or tough workouts in the FILA Jibran Shorts featuring a classic encased elastic waistband short with hook-and-loop buckle closure and side hand pockets boasting branding details throughout. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 19 in Inseam: 8 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.