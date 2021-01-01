ECCO Jilin Tandem Small Crossbody, Beige/Merigold

Made from ECCO LEATHER TANDEM COLOUR PEBBLE leather. A truly modern and versatile leather that utilises both sides of the leather, to offer impact, interest and a multitude of applications. ECCO LEATHER TANDEM PEBBLE COLOUR is a fresh take on our popular natural-look pebble grain, with a soft, full handle that perfectly suits functional statement pieces. Unlined to showcase the natural beauty of the leather. Minimalist hardware to complement the natural look and feel of the leather Adjustable leather strap created with a premium vegetable-tanned leather complete with handcrafted detailing