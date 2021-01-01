Breathable soft style in a lovely silhouette, the JUST MY SIZE Jms Women's Cool Comfort Nylon Brief 6-pack for everyday wear. Pull-on style panty in a lightweight nylon knit generously cut to flatter your curves. Smooth, comfort waistband for added style; no ride-up, stay in place legs. Moisture Wicking Cool Comfort Fabric keeps you dry, breathable design moves without riding up. Regular fit, full rear coverage. Multipack includes six pairs of underwear. 100% nylon. Machine wash, tumble dry low. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.