Remind people of the good old times with this design of SFRJ, Jugoslavija, Yugoslavia. The perfect outfit for proud Bosniers, Croatians, Montenegriners, North Macedonians, Serbs, Slovens. Just the thing for a real Jugo. Patriots and freedom patriots love the tradition and history of the Balkans or even Balcanic peninsula. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem