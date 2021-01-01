Wolford Jo Leggings in Burgundy. - size 34/2 (also in 36/4, 38/6, 40/8, 42/10) Wolford Jo Leggings in Burgundy. - size 34/2 (also in 36/4, 38/6, 40/8, 42/10) Self 1: 54% polyurethane 42% poly 4% elastaneSelf 2: 69% Viscose 25% polyamide 6% elastane. Made in Slovenia. Machine wash. Elastic waistband. Raw-cut hem. Faux leather and jersey fabric. 10 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. WFOR-WP10. 19323. The company's history, which spans over 60 years, has seen it develop from a business focusing solely on Legwear and Bodywear to an international premium brand with an extensive range of products. With the establishment of the five product groups Legwear, Ready-to-wear, Lingerie, Swimwear and Accessories, Wolford provides all the essentials for your wardrobe: Timeless models with subtle references to the latest trends that perfectly stylise the female silhouette, and fulfill the claim of being both unique and unmistakable.