Wolford Jo Leggings in Black Front: 54% polyurethane 42% poly 4% elastaneBack: 69% viscose 25% polyamide 6% elastane. Made in Slovenia. Machine wash. Elastic waistband. Vegan leather front and tonal baily back. WOLF-WP13. 19323. About the designer: Established in Austria in 1949, Wolford has built a reputation as one of the world’s leading producers of luxury hosiery. The high-quality leg-wear is a staple that no sophisticated wardrobe should be without. Wolford has developed from a business focusing solely on Leg and Body-wear to an international premium brand with an extensive range of products. The focus is on the female silhouette, representing timeless elegance and luxury whilst gently incorporating current trends.