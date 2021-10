What it is: A light floral scent inspired by the luscious figs and lotus flowers found in the ancient Hanging Gardens. Fragrance story: Lotus flowers skim the surface of a shimmering pond. Their delicate, water-splashed petals glide down the shaded walkways, sweeping over the pump, juicy figs that punctuate the trees. Lightly floral, this scent is brought together by neroli. Style: Floral. Notes:- Top: fig leaf- Middle: lotus flower- Base: