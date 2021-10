What it is: A refined fragrance created in collaboration with Huntsman, an expert tailor found on Savile Row in London. Fragrance story: Footsteps after dark on waxy wooden floors. An enigmatic nightcap. Fine whisky, edged with spicy pimento, finished with warm cedarwood. A fragrance for the small hours. Notes:- Top: pimento- Middle: whisky- Base: cedarwood. Jo Malone London scents can be worn solo or layered for truly individual effects; create