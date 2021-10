What it is: An exfoliating shower gel that cleanses and polishes skin in one easy step. What it does: It revives your body with Jo Malone's enigmatic scent of Pomegranate Noir. Ruby-rich juices of pomegranate, raspberry and plum are spiked with pink pepper and laced with Casablanca lily and spicy woods. With just the right balance of exfoliating ingredients, it is perfect for an effortless and pampering daily routine. Soft jojoba beads, finely