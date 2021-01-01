SOREL Joan of Arctic Next Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot, Size 5 in Sage Leather at Nordstrom Rack

Beat the city chill in this modern take on the brand's signature Joan of Arctic winter boot. Lightweight with a slight platform lift, this insulated boot also features pattern disruptions-a new sole designed to increase the traction on specific areas of the foot that receive more foot-to-ground contact. 1 3/4" heel; 1" platform (size 8.5) 9 1/2" shaft; 14" calf circumference Lace-up style Removable EVA-cushioned insole with arch support Seam-sealed waterproof construction Lined, with 100 g/m² insulation Leather upper/textile faux-fur lining/rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes