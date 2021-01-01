Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG). This product is considered sustainable because it's been certified by one or more industry certifying organization for meeting at least one industry standard for environmental or socioeconomic impact. Strut your edgy style wearing the SOREL Joan Uptown Zip Bootie featuring a classic zip-closure wedged bootie with a well bedded footbed for all day wear and a traction sole to keep you slick to the ground on any terrain. Leather and textile upper. Leather and textile lining. Leather and textile insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 15 oz Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.