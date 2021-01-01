The Alexander Noel Jodhpur Boot shares the same elegant lines and seductive curves as the Chelsea Boot. With roots of this boot named after a city in western India, it features the welcome addition of a trim buckled strap. Jodhpur Boots originated in India in the late 1800-1900s. The Jodhpur Boot, holds a rich history, was initially worn by the best horsemen (Polo players) from the Indian Jodhpur state. At that time, officers and soldiers of Her Majesty The Queen wore their long (knee high), heavy and warm horse riding boots. For comfort and elegance, this Jodhbur Boot was rapidly adopted by the British in India. The Jodhpur name was naturally chosen for this model, which over time has become a great shoe classic. Box calf brown leather with old gold metal buckles and staps. Soft calf leather in full red lining. Footbed made with leather material. Midsole are made in cow leather. Outsole made with brown dress welt and leather. Handmade in Spain. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.