Yumi Kim Jodi Top in Black. - size S (also in XS) Yumi Kim Jodi Top in Black. - size S (also in XS) 100% viscose. Made in Vietnam. Hand wash. Hidden side zipper closure. Sheer blouson sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Faux button accents. Crepe de chine fabric with slight peplum. YUMI-WS141. TP-19952. Kim Phan knew she had a niche for fashion when she started making clothes for her Barbie dolls at the age of seven. Way before the vintage look was fashionable, she took her mother's old shirts and revamped them by cutting and adding trimming to each piece. In 2004 Kim created YUMI KIM, a line inspired by vintage prints and silhouettes...with a touch of funk and urban femininity.