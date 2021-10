La Fetiche - Part of La Fetiche's Limited collection, these cream Jodie shorts are upcycled from a pair of the label's 2018 Andy jeans - sewn with bandana patches and embroidery in the Glasgow studio. They're crafted to a high-rise waist with slender ties and fit to a relaxed silhouette with multicoloured whipstitching and playful motifs, including a small strawberry which sits at the pocket.