Todd Snyder x Jack Purcell Jogger in Egret

Taking as his inspiration the clean court shoe with the irreverent blue smile on its toe, Todd has created a collection that took the sartorial codes of racquet sports then reinvented them for today's modern mavericks who have their own unique personal style, both on-and-off the court. The sneaker was originally developed in the 1930s for its namesake Jack Purcell, the Canadian badminton player, who was a natural at hyping his sport and his eponymous kicks. Since then, the original court shoe became a go-to for everyone from tennis champions to creatives who redefined their crafts including James Dean, Ray Eames and Kurt Cobain. This Jogger takes many of the classic elements of sports apparel and reinvents them for the modern maverick. The color is a creamy, off-white called Egret which looks vintage from the first wear. These have a modern, tailored fit and are made from a double knit fabric that is reminiscent of the warm-ups worn by Seventies tennis stars and Eighties rappers. Design details include exposed zippers at the cuffs, zipper pockets, an elastic waistband with a concealable drawcord. On the back of the waistband, there's a patch featuring the Jack Purcell Racquet Club logo composed of two crossed badminton racquets and a shuttlecock. Below the wearer's left pocket is a Jack Purcell embroidered logo. These can be worn on their own or paired with the matching Todd Snyder x Jack Purcell Crewneck Sweatshirt. Made from a soft blend of cotton polyester ridged pique double-knit fabric Exposed zippers at the cuffsModern, tailored fitElastic waistbandConcealable drawcardJack Purcell Racquet Club patch on the back waistTwo zipper front pockets, one back pocketImportedTrue to Size