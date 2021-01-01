John 3:16 Verse T-Shirt

Voice your Faith with this unique John 3:16 design. For God so loved the World - perhaps the most famous verse in biblical history, can now be shared with people around the globe, searching for God's Grace and Mercy. John 3:16 is the foundation on which we stand as Christians and this design reflects the love and grace we've all been given through Jesus and the promise of everlasting life through the Father. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem