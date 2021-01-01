John 3:16 We're So Loved Raglan Baseball Tee

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him would have everlasting life. John 3:16 This stylish design is a great eternal conversation starter. Nothing breaks the ice like a compliment on what youre wearing Featuring distressed blocky text John 3:16 We're So Loved. This design is perfect to wear anywhere and the perfect Christian gift for friend or family. Tell those in your path about Jesus by rockin this design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem