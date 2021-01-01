John Hardy Asli Classic Chain Link 7MM Bracelet in Silver, Medium

This sleek Asli Chain bracelet offers an exaggerated and modernized approach to John Hardy's iconic Classic Chain. Inspired by the meandering movement of weaving and the art of connectivity, amplified links of sterling silver are intricately carved for flowing dimensionality. The bracelet secures with a pusher clasp. John Hardy bracelets are crafted for maximum style and comfort, allowing for extra room on your wrist. If you are on the cusp between two sizes, you may select the smaller size for a tighter fit, or larger size for a looser fit, depending on your preference. The wrist measurement for this piece is 6.0 to 6.5 inches.