John Hardy Bamboo 8MM Station Bracelet in Silver and Leather, Small

Modern masculinity takes the stage with this signature Bamboo bracelet, showcasing the distinctive contrast of sterling silver and braided black leather. Pure and tranquil, each exquisite piece from the Bamboo Collection reveals the elegance of nature. As part of their commitment to sustainable luxury, John Hardy sponsors the sowing of bamboo seedlings with each purchase from this collection. John Hardy bracelets are crafted for maximum style and comfort, allowing for extra room on your wrist. If you are on the cusp between two sizes, you may select the smaller size for a tighter fit, or larger size for a looser fit, depending on your preference. The wrist measurement for this piece is 6.25 to 6.75 inches.